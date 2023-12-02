Tulsa police investigating stabbing at apartments near 61st and S Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing in the apartment complex near 61st and South Peoria Avenue early Saturday morning.
Officers arrived at the scene around 2:20 a.m. where they found a man with a single stab wound to his chest.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers do not have any suspect information at this time.
If you have any information about this incident please call 918-585-5209 or call 911.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube