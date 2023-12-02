Watch Now
Tulsa police investigating stabbing at apartments near 61st and S Peoria

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 12:22:17-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing in the apartment complex near 61st and South Peoria Avenue early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2:20 a.m. where they found a man with a single stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident please call 918-585-5209 or call 911.

This is a developing story.

