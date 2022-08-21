Tulsa police investigating shooting near East Apache Street

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening near East Apache and North St. Louis Avenue.
According to authorities, the two victims were riding bikes on North St. Louis Avenue when they were shot.
This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
