Tulsa police investigating shooting near 61st and Peoria

Posted at 9:55 PM, Dec 08, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call of someone being shot near 61st and Peoria Friday night.

Police say they found a man and a woman shot.

Police say they both were taken to the hospital and the man is in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are en route to the scene.

