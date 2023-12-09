Tulsa police investigating shooting near 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call of someone being shot near 61st and Peoria Friday night.
Police say they found a man and a woman shot.
Police say they both were taken to the hospital and the man is in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are en route to the scene.
