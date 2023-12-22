Watch Now
Tulsa police investigating shooting in north Tulsa, one injured

Posted at 10:46 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 23:52:36-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call of a shooting near Pine and Utica Friday night around 8:45.

Tulsa police says a passerby on Pine Street found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his face and chest.

The man was transported to the hospital. Police says they don't have any suspect information currently.

