Tulsa police investigating shooting in north Tulsa, one injured

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call of a shooting near Pine and Utica Friday night around 8:45.
Tulsa police says a passerby on Pine Street found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his face and chest.
The man was transported to the hospital. Police says they don't have any suspect information currently.
