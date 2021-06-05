Watch
Tulsa Police investigating shooting in North Tulsa neighborhood

North Tulsa Shooting Scene
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jun 05, 2021
TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue for reports of shots fired.

After interviewing witnesses at the scene, officials say there was a group of people talking outside a house when things escalated to an altercation.

The altercation was between a female and a few individuals in a car.

One of the occupants walked to the car, grabbed a pistol, and started shooting.

The victim was hit twice, she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The occupants of the car all got back in and fled the scene.

