Tulsa Police investigating shooting in North Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue for reports of shots fired.
After interviewing witnesses at the scene, officials say there was a group of people talking outside a house when things escalated to an altercation.
The altercation was between a female and a few individuals in a car.
One of the occupants walked to the car, grabbed a pistol, and started shooting.
The victim was hit twice, she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The occupants of the car all got back in and fled the scene.
