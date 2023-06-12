Tulsa police investigating shooting in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — According to TPD, around 7:30 Sunday evening officers in the area heard multiple gunshots.

The shooting occurred near 100 N Detroit in downtown Tulsa.

Police says one man was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported in critical condition but responsive.

Police say there are multiple suspects possibly involved. Police found multiple shell casings at the scene.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

