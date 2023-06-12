Watch Now
Tulsa police investigating shooting in downtown Tulsa

Posted at 9:52 PM, Jun 11, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — According to TPD, around 7:30 Sunday evening officers in the area heard multiple gunshots.

The shooting occurred near 100 N Detroit in downtown Tulsa.

Police says one man was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported in critical condition but responsive.

Police say there are multiple suspects possibly involved. Police found multiple shell casings at the scene.
 

