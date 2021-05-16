Tulsa Police investigating shooting at Midtown apartment complex

TULSA, Okla — Police responded to an apartment complex in the area of East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue for reports of shots fired.

A man was there painting one of the apartment buildings when the suspect threatened him with a gun.

The painter ran from the suspect to find a police officer to inform them of what was going on.

A resident of the complex also called police about the suspect threatening the painter with a gun.

When police arrived they confronted the suspect, who then started shooting at officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect near his hip.

According to police, an innocent bystander was also hit by a bullet from the suspects gun that ricocheted off a surface at the complex.

The suspect and bystander were transported to a local hospital.

We are told that no officers were hit during the altercation.

