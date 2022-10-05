Watch Now
Tulsa Police investigating shooting at east Tulsa apartment complex

Posted at 8:35 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 22:01:16-04

TULSA, OK — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting near 16th and Memorial.

According to police, a 22 -year-old male has been shot several times at the Red Fox Apartments complex.

Police are still searching for the possible suspects.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

