Tulsa Police investigating shooting at east Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, OK — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting near 16th and Memorial.
According to police, a 22 -year-old male has been shot several times at the Red Fox Apartments complex.
Police are still searching for the possible suspects.
The victim is expected to survive, according to police.
