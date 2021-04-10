Tulsa Police investigating shooting at a park overnight

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of 1200 South Mingo Road for reports of a shooting.
The victims told police they were shot while in their vehicle at a park, they then drove to a nearby gas station for help.
Officers are following up on several suspect leads and both victims were transported to a local hospital.
The victims that were in the car are both expected to survive.
