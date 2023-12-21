Tulsa police investigating road rage shooting

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police say this started at Guts Church when a driver says he was picking his mom up from church when allegedly someone tried to run them off the road.

Police say the man who felt threatened shot the driver in the shoulder. The man who was shot was transported to the hospital and is expected to to OK.

The shooter and his mom are being questioned about the incident.

We will update this story when we learn more information.

