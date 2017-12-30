Tulsa Police investigating report of shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA - Police investigating a shooting in north Tulsa on Saturday afternoon that left a man hospitalized.

Officers say that a report came in about 3 p.m. that someone had been shot in the 3300 block of E. Pine, but upon arriving at the scene they did not locate a victim.

They marked off a crime scene in the area of Pine and Harvard while searching for a victim. They then received a report that a gunshot wound victim, a male of 25-35 years of age, showed up at a hospital. Believing this was their victim, police met with the man who they said was alert, but slightly uncooperative.

Multiple spent gun shell casings were found at the crime scene and Police were trying to find out why such a shootout happened in this public of a place near Little Caesars pizza restaurant.

