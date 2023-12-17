Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police investigating person hit by a car in south Tulsa

Police,Lights
Shutterstock
Police,Lights
Posted at 8:47 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 21:47:50-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a person hit by a car around 7:30pm Friday.

The crash happened near 82nd and Riverside where police say someone was trying to cross the road to get to the casino.

The person hit was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

We are working to gather more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7