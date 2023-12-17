Tulsa police investigating person hit by a car in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a person hit by a car around 7:30pm Friday.
The crash happened near 82nd and Riverside where police say someone was trying to cross the road to get to the casino.
The person hit was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
We are working to gather more information.
