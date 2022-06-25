Watch Now
Tulsa police investigating overnight shooting that left one critically injured

Posted at 5:03 PM, Jun 25, 2022
TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police officers responded to the area of East 21st Street and South Garnett Road for reports of a shooting around midnight.

When police arrived they found a male victim with six gunshot wounds to the body and one to the head.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were undergoing surgery.

Officials are piecing together evidence from the scene and interviewing witnesses to get a suspect description.

Police say anyone with info should contact TPD at 918-585-5209.

