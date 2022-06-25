Tulsa police investigating overnight shooting that left one critically injured

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police officers responded to the area of East 21st Street and South Garnett Road for reports of a shooting around midnight.
When police arrived they found a male victim with six gunshot wounds to the body and one to the head.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were undergoing surgery.
Officials are piecing together evidence from the scene and interviewing witnesses to get a suspect description.
Police say anyone with info should contact TPD at 918-585-5209.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter