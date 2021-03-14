Tulsa Police investigating homicide at Tulsa hotel

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 31st Street and Memorial Drive for reports of a shooting.

The victim, Kyle Buck, was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

When officers arrived at the at the scene, the suspect called 911 to turn himself in.

Officers located the suspect at his residence and he was taken to the detective division.

At this time the suspect has been released pending further investigation.

