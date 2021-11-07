Tulsa Police investigating fatal shooting near East Pine

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to a neighborhood near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Investigators have classified this as a homicide.
Police are asking the public for any information pertaining to the shooting to please call 911 if it's an emergency or 918-596-9222 for non-emergency related information.
This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
