Tulsa Police investigating fatal shooting near 31st and Harvard

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal shooting near East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue.

According to officials, a police officer was driving through the area and noticed a black male laying down in the street.

There were several shell casings near the body, the deceased individual was also holding a handgun.

At this time there is no suspect info being released while the investigation is active.

Detectives are currently collecting security footage from nearby businesses while the medical examiner compiles their report.

