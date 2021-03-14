Tulsa police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

TULSA, Okla — Police responded to the area of East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue for reports of a shooting Friday night.

When police arrived they found the first victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

During the investigation, police found a second victim who had died in an apartment.

Investigators believe the two incidents were related.

Names have not been released at this time, we will update as more information becomes available.

