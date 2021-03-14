Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
Homicide
Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 14:02:12-04

TULSA, Okla — Police responded to the area of East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue for reports of a shooting Friday night.

When police arrived they found the first victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

During the investigation, police found a second victim who had died in an apartment.

Investigators believe the two incidents were related.

Names have not been released at this time, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7