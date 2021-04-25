Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Police investigating drive by shooting in North Tulsa

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 7:58 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 20:59:25-04

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 56th Street North and North Hartford Place for reports of a shooting.

According to officials, one individual was shot in what appears to be a drive by shooting and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Due to the amount of shell casings on the street, police suspect the shooter used an automatic rifle.

This is an active investigation as police talk to neighbors for more information and gather security footage.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7