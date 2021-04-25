Tulsa Police investigating drive by shooting in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 56th Street North and North Hartford Place for reports of a shooting.

According to officials, one individual was shot in what appears to be a drive by shooting and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Due to the amount of shell casings on the street, police suspect the shooter used an automatic rifle.

This is an active investigation as police talk to neighbors for more information and gather security footage.

We will update as more information becomes available.

