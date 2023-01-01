Tulsa Police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244

Watch Now
Posted at 8:03 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 21:04:03-05

Tulsa police confirm a man riding a motorcycle has died after a crash near Highway 169 and 244 Saturday evening.

Police say the rider hit a truck and went over the guardrail onto Highway 169.

No other injuries were reported.

The highway was shutdown at 169 and 244 for several hours during the investigation.

