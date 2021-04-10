Tulsa Police investigating bar fight that leaves one with a fractured skull

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place for reports of a male coughing blood from an assault.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a skull fracture.
Officers were able to recover video of the assault from the bar and are currently investigating this incident.
We will update as more information becomes available.
