Tulsa Police investigating bar fight that leaves one with a fractured skull

Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 10, 2021
TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place for reports of a male coughing blood from an assault.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a skull fracture.

Officers were able to recover video of the assault from the bar and are currently investigating this incident.

We will update as more information becomes available.

