Tulsa police investigate stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a 17-year-old stabbed a man in self defense Wednesday night near 63rd and Peoria.

Police say a man was looking through the window of a home and the 17-year-old homeowner went outside and asked the man what was going on.

Police say the man attacked the teen with a stick and the teen stabbed the man multiple times in the torso. The man is in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

