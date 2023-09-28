Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police investigate stabbing in south Tulsa

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 11:04 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 00:04:05-04

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a 17-year-old stabbed a man in self defense Wednesday night near 63rd and Peoria.

Police say a man was looking through the window of a home and the 17-year-old homeowner went outside and asked the man what was going on.

Police say the man attacked the teen with a stick and the teen stabbed the man multiple times in the torso. The man is in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7