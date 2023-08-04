Tulsa police investigate shooting near M.L.K Jr. Blvd and 46th St N; officers search for suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The shooting occurred near M.L.K Jr. Boulevard and 46th Street North.

Tulsa police told 2 News a woman shot a man in the chest and then left the scene. The man was transported to the hospital where police say he is expected to survive.

The woman is still on the loose according to TPD.

2 News will provide updates as we receive them.

