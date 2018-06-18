Tulsa Police investigate overnight stabbing

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police say one person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing early Monday morning.

Police responded to The Addison Apartments at East Admiral Place & Highway 169 just before 2am.

When officers arrived they couldn't find a scene, but later learned a victim had been driven to the hospital.

Officers don't have any information on the suspect, but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

