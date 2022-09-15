Tulsa police investigate early morning shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One person is in the hospital Thursday morning after an early morning shooting in north Tulsa.

Tulsa police got a call around 2:40 a.m. of a person being shot. When they arrived to scene near Easton Place and 73rd East Avenue, they found a bike in the road with a shell casing next to it.

Officers say the victim was in critical condition and taken to the hospital for his injuries. Since the victim came out of surgery, he is expected to be okay.

A witness told police after the shooting they saw someone running north.

TPD Captain Jerrod Hart says as police were on the scene investigating, a father came looking for his son.

The father told police someone shot a gun into the dirt on the side of the road and those in the area ran off. Hart tells 2 News that this father was worried his son was shot as he hadn't made it home, but his son's friend did.

Hart says during this time, the father received a phone call from his son saying he was home safe. Officer then went to talk to the son and friend and found a gun.

At this time, police aren't sure what the son and friend's involvement in the situation is but they do know both were at the scene so both are being questioned.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn mroe.

