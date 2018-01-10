1 taken to hospital in north Tulsa auto-pedestrian crash

4:47 PM, Jan 10, 2018
1 hour ago
TULSA -- One person has been taken to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash on the north side.

The incident was reported in the 5900 block of North Elgin.

Police said the incident involved an adult son who was arguing with his parents. The father of man was taken to the hospital after police said the son dragged him with a truck.

Police said they know who the suspect is, and they are responding to a location where he may be located.

