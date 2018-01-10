1 taken to hospital in north Tulsa auto-pedestrian crash

TULSA -- One person has been taken to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash on the north side.

The incident was reported in the 5900 block of North Elgin.

Police said the incident involved an adult son who was arguing with his parents. The father of man was taken to the hospital after police said the son dragged him with a truck.

TPD says a family dispute broke out at this home in north Tulsa involving the family’s adult son. The father tried to disable his truck so the son could not leave. The father held on to the truck as the son backed up down the street. The father was dragged more than 40 feet. pic.twitter.com/uGZIxh3rpk — Mycah Hatfield KJRH (@MycahHatfield) January 10, 2018

Police said they know who the suspect is, and they are responding to a location where he may be located.

