Tulsa Police investigate a shooting involving a minor

TULSA, Okla. — A 16 year old is recovering after being shot in a northeast Tulsa apartment complex Thursday night.

Tulsa Police aren't naming the victim because he is a minor but they say he was driving intot he East Central Village Apartments when he was shot.

Around 7:30 Thursday night, the victim told police he thought someone was following him. After pulling into the complex he heard two gunshots then realized he'd been shot. He was hit in the leg and another bullet grazed his head.

Tulsa Police Officer Andre Baul said a witness heard the shots and came out to help but wasn't available to give a description of the vehicle. Officer Baul said the victim was taken to the hospital and was later released. The case has been handed over to the TPD Gun Unit.

If you have any information regarding the shooting please call Tulsa Police Crimestoppers at 596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.

