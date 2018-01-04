Tulsa Police investigate 2 bodies found in burned shed

TULSA--Tulsa Police are investigating after they say two bodies have been found in a shed near the 1000 block of North St. Louis Avenue, which is between North Peoria and North Utica.

TPD says they discovered a man and a woman.

Fire crews were called out to a shed fire Thursday morning just after 7:30am when they discovered the bodies.

Police say that a passerby saw the shed on fire. Some neighbors say that the two lived in the shed.

The medical examiner took the bodies to determine the cause of death.

The cause of fire is under investigation.