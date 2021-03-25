Tulsa Police Dept. reacts to Colorado's mass shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The country continues to mourn the ten victims killed in a deadly mass shooting in Boulder Colorado on Monday.

President Joe Biden called for flags flown “half-staff” through Saturday in their honor. One of the victims was 51-year-old Eric Talley who was among the first police officers to respond to the incident.

READ MORE: Biden comments on Boulder shooting

The Tulsa Police Department sees this event as a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by law enforcement, while also preparing if a similar situation arises here. The department’s tactical team meets weekly to train for active shooter situations. Captain Mike Eckert, who leads the team, says preparing for these kinds of events can be challenging.

“There are so many variables that go into events like that,” Capt. Eckert said. “You can’t be overly specific in your preparations so you have to be ‘general’ if your response plan.”

Tulsa has been fortunate enough not to have had any mass shootings like the one we saw in Boulder​, but for Captain Eckert, this special training means the department is ready to save lives if the unthinkable happens here.

