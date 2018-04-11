Tulsa Police Department's K9 handler presented award

2 Works for You was honored to help the Tulsa Police Department surprise K9 handler Brent Williams today with an award live during 2 Works for You Midday.

Cpl. Jack Pike, Sgt. Ryan Woods and Officer Eric Johnson (not pictured) presented Officer Williams with the an award from the Flags For Fortitude campaign.

Officer Williams has been a K9 handler for the Tulsa Police Department for 26 years and the department's canine trainer for 18 years.

Officer Williams and his K9 partners have apprehended hundreds of felony suspects over the course of Officer Williams’ 26 year career.

