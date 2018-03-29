Tulsa Police Department will crack down on red, yellow light violations in April

TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department will be cracking down on red and yellow traffic light violations during the month of April.

The department's Riverside and Gilcrease Division traffic units will both be randomly monitoring all major intersections within their respective divisions.

A citation for a red light violation is $250, while a yellow light violation carries a fine of $200. No warnings will be issued, police said.

The department also wants to remind drivers to avoid using electronic devices while driving.

