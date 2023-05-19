Tulsa Police Department releases 2022 Internal Affairs report

TULSA, Okla. — Disciplinary action for Tulsa police officers decreased in 2022, according to the latest Internal Affairs report.

TPD releases an internal affairs report each year since 2018. Some data in those reports include the number of investigations against officers, disciplinary actions taken, and calls for services.

In 2022, TPD took 267,402 calls for service and made 12,553 arrests.

Trends show disciplinary actions taken by Chief Wendell Franklin against staff went 66 to 51, not including 23 cases still pending.

The disciplinary actions included 18 referrals to counseling, 29 reprimands, three suspensions and one termination.

Officers used force in 345 arrests, including 103 taser deployments, 223 physical control holds, 62 pepper ball deployments, eight uses of pain compliance, and 71 takedowns. K9's were used 24 times in arrests.

The data also separates the use of force by race. 148 instances of force were used against white people, 143 against black people, 23 against Hispanic people, and 27 against Native Americans.

Officers used force against 293 men and 50 women in 2022.

To read the full 2022 Internal Affairs Report, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --