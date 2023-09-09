Tulsa Police Department looking for missing person

The Tulsa Police Department needs your help in finding a missing person.

The man in question is Steven Hitt, who is in his early 60s, 5'5, 160 pounds and has been diagnosed with dementia.

Hitt was last seen leaving home near 12 E 12th street on Thursday, September 7th around 7 a.m. and was wearing a tan baseball hat, a brown jacket, dark pants and flip flops.

Last time he went missing, he was found near 1st street and Elgin Ave. If you do find him, please contact TPD.

