Tulsa Police Department launches Reddit profile

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Police Department is expanding its social media presence with a newly launched Reddit profile.

For those unfamiliar, developers created Reddit in 2005, and it's become a social news and discussion website where users can post links, text posts, pictures, and videos, which are then voted up or down by other members.

The department's first post on the website is a text post telling users TPD is looking to "dabble" into Reddit.

"Large municipal Law Enforcement agency looking to make magical connections with Tulsans.

Have you been missing some TPD in your life and want more? Fear not, we created a profile and looking to dabble into Reddit.

In all seriousness, we are looking for ways to cut through the drudgery of some of the algorithm based social media platforms. There will be times that we can't answer questions immediately, or even within days if we're busy (the comms unit only has a few people in it). However, we'll try to give everyone an actual TPD answer to topics of interest.

...or this whole thing will be an abject failure and will end as swiftly as it began.

For now we'll hang around this subreddit for commenting and may create our own if there is interest, and we can manage another social media platform.

For those of you wanting to engage in constructive dialog, we're excited for the chance.

For those who hate the police and nothing will sway that opinion...here's your chance to do some direct trolling."

The Tulsa Police Department is also on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Questions and comments for the department are already pouring in. Some are more critical of the police than others. Here are a few:

"I like Tpd now. There are lots of times I could have. Gone to jail but they tried the get me to get help instead. Now I am clean for over 1 month, and active in 12 step recovery."



"Last week I saw tpd watching a YouTube video and texting while driving. I take Riverside to downtown every morning and I continuously see tpd going 60 down that road, run red lights, and not use signals. Why should I follow the law when the people who are supposed to enforce it can’t do the same?"



"Well well well, lookie what we got here... Y'all better come with thick skin and a massive sense of humour if you're gonna stay here. Also, jesus christ, only a cop would ask if you'd like more cops in your life."



"I think you’ll find that many do not welcome you here. I personally think TPD exploits their power unjustly. I’ve not had one good interaction with the police. They tend to be bullies. just my 2 cents."



