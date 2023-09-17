Watch Now
Tulsa police confirm shooting near 46th St. N and North Peoria Avenue

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police confirmed a shooting near 46th and North Peoria Avenue that occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim is an 18-year-old who was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say they have no known suspects at this time, but there were reports of two people seen leaving the scene on foot.

We'll update you when we have more information.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call 911 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 585-5209.

