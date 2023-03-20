Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police close roads near Pine and Garnett due to waterline break

Posted at 8:43 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 09:43:23-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police urged drivers to avoid Pine and Garnett due to a water main break.

City of Tulsa crews responded to the area Monday morning as water gushed into the intersection. Police blocked lanes and urged drivers to avoid the area.

To track the status of the break, you can use the city's Waterline Break Board here: https://www.cityoftulsa.org/breakboard

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7