Tulsa police close roads near Pine and Garnett due to waterline break

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police urged drivers to avoid Pine and Garnett due to a water main break.

City of Tulsa crews responded to the area Monday morning as water gushed into the intersection. Police blocked lanes and urged drivers to avoid the area.

To track the status of the break, you can use the city's Waterline Break Board here: https://www.cityoftulsa.org/breakboard

