TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa police officer was taken to the hospital after his squad car rolled over late Sunday night.

Crews were called to an intersection near Independence Street and North Lewis.

First responders say the squad car was driving west on Dawson to assist in a stolen vehicle call, before driving through a dead end and rolling over.

The officer is expected to recover.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: