Tulsa Police asking for public's help finding missing and endangered person

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding a missing and endangered person.

Dillon Prows is 28-years-old, 5'07", 135lbs, and has a short afro with facial hair.

Prows is autistic with the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

He was last seen in the area of the Eastgate Metroplex, near East 21st Street and South 145th East Avenue.

Prows was last seen wearing a Santa Claus t-shirt with no jacket.

He has been seen panhandling in or around the Eastgate Metroplex for food money.

Prows has also been seen in the area of the Shoreline or Lakeview Apartments, this was his last residence before moving to his current location.

If you see Dillon, please call the Tulsa Police non-emergency number at 918-596-9222

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --