TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Jakob Swift on Friday evening in connection to a violent attack.

Swift is accused of beating, bounding and gagging his 88-year-old grandfather. Investigators say he stole the victim's car, money and personal property.

The suspect has been charged with robbery, kidnapping and domestic assault.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Saturday morning and has a bond set at more than $50,000.

