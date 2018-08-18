Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting his neighbor in Tulsa

Police arrested a man accused of shooting his neighbor in Tulsa.

They responded to the call on East Pine Street and North Sheridan Home.

When officials arrived, they found the victim had been shot multiple times in the upper thighs. They applied tourniquets to slow down the bleeding.

Police arrested Sylvester King who was found a few houses down.

