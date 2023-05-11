Tulsa Police arrest two in shooting of a man at apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — On May 5th Tulsa Police officers responded to a shooting near 41st and Garnett. Victim Johntavius Crawford had been shot multiple times.

Crawford was transported to the hospital and was pronounced brain dead on May 6th, according to police.

Homicide detectives located DeAnthony Cerrick Smith Wednesday and he was detained and transported to Detective Division.

Police say Smith is being charged with First Degree Murder. Nathan Luckey has also been arrested and is being charged as an accessory.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information on this homicide, please contact CrimeStoppers.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --