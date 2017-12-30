Tulsa police arrest man wanted for armed robbery & shooting at officers

TULSA -- A man wanted for allegedly shooting at officers is now in custody.

Police arrested Michael Newlin, 18, Saturday morning during a traffic stop near 36th Street North and Peoria after a coordinated response with all the overnight officers on duty.

Officers began looking for Newlin, whom they considered armed and dangerous, after they said he was a passenger in a pursuit and fired shots at police.

Police arrested Newlin without incident for shooting with intent to kill and drug possession.

Officers also arrested three other suspects, including Erin Lagan, Kristan Flanigan and Raryshana Webb. Police said they booked them on complaints of drug possession.

Police said Newlin refused to give any statement and was not interviewed by detectives.