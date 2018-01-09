Tulsa Police arrest man on complaint of reckless discharge of a firearm

TULSA--Tulsa Police arrest a man after responding to a shots fired call on Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Autumn Ridge Apartments near 17th and Memorial.

According to the police report, the callers stated they heard several shots coming from outside an upstairs apartment, and one caller said that a man fired shots from a shotgun outside his apartment.

While responding to the call, dispatch advised police that the suspect had come back outside and fired more shots from the balcony into the air.

Upon arrival, officers setup containment on the apartment which faced Memorial Dr. The door was closed with no one outside.

After shutting down traffic on Memorial Dr. and establishing an arrest team, officers attempted calling apartment. According to police, the number was no good so officers began making announcements using a car loud speaker.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Martin Luther Reed Jr, opened the door several times and came outside once holding a handgun before going back inside and closing the door.

Family members had arrived and had phone contact with Reed and allowed officers to talk to him.

Family said he might have been on PCP.

After talking with Reed then making continued announcements when phone contact was lost, Reed eventually came outside and followed officers’ commands. He was arrested and checked by EMSA without injuries. He was transported and booked for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm AFCF. Inside the apartment, officers recovered a .45 caliber handgun and found spent casings by the doorway. No one else appeared to have been involved in the incident and there was no information that there were any victims of being shot at.