Tulsa Police arrest a man after his car crashed into a motel

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of North Sheridan Road and East Admiral Place for reports of a car running into a motel.

When officers arrived they found the car had crashed through a motel room wall.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to reinforce the structure and remove the car from the wall.

The driver, Duane Harper, was checked out by EMSA in an ambulance, but refused to come out when officers attempted to remove him.

Harper was wanted on a warrant in Tennessee for a parole violation on a sex crimes conviction.

He was arrested on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, and the warrant from Tennessee.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Harper attempted to run over a pedestrian causing him to hit the building.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --