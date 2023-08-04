Tulsa police arrest 19-year-old accused of indecent exposure, rape

*** Details of this case may be difficult for some to read. Mentions of sexual assault are included.***

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of exposing himself and raping a woman.

TPD said in October 2022, 19-year-old Erryn Bradley went into a south Tulsa gas station where a woman was working by herself. He then allegedly exposed his genitals to the woman.

Bradley was charged with indecent exposure, arrested, and released on bond.

In July 2023, TPD received a report of a sexual assault in a south Tulsa neighborhood. Officers say the victim told them that Bradley came up to her while she was walking her neighborhood.

Tulsa Police Department

She told police he got so close to her that their shoulders were touching. She said he made several advances, including asking her about her relationship status and contact information.

Police said Bradley then asked the victim for a hug and she said no. He then allegedly grabbed her by the backside and sexually assaulted her. The victim pushed him and told him to get away, officers said.

Investigators were able to obtain video that showed Bradley following the victim. Investigators also located another victim in the neighborhood that reported a similar suspect approached her and followed her home.

Victims and witnesses identified the man in the video as Bradley.

Bradley was arrested and charged with rape by instrumentation on Aug. 3. His bond is set at $75,000.

The bond in his indecent exposure case from Oct. 2022 is set for a review hearing.

