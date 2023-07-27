Tulsa police search for an endangered elderly man last seen near 145th E Ave. and 21st St.

TULSA — Tulsa police are asking for help in searching for a missing and endangered elder man.
David W Martin, 68, was last seen Wednesday night near 145th E Ave. and 21st St. Police say he is unable to take care of himself and was seen wearing plaid pajama pants and a t-shirt.
Martin is said to have multiple medical issues including congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, diabetes, hypertension, a history of heart attack, vertigo and ischemic stroke.
If found or if you have any information cal 918-596-9222
