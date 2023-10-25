22-year-old arson suspect shot by officers, TPD investigating

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near N 129st and Pine.

Tulsa Police Fugitive Warrants Unit officers went to a home around 2 p.m. to arrest a 22-year-old charged with first-degree arson and endangering human life.

Police say he attempted to light his house on fire with his family inside which initiated the warrant.

A second warrant was issued for assault and battery of a police officer in a separate case.

When officers arrived at the home Wednesday, Brenden Lantz walked out with a revolver according to TPD.

Police say that is when an officer shot Lantz grazing the side of his head. Lantz was taken to the hospital where he was stitched up and turned into police custody.

Officer shoots arson suspect

Lantz was arrested for possession of a firearm under DOC supervision, obstructing/interfering with a police officer and multiple outstanding warrants.

The Tulsa County District Attorney will review the officer-involved shooting and determine if the officer used appropriate force, according to police.

