Tulsa Police Academy hands out toys to community

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Academy's latest class handed out toys at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Saturday.

Tierra Bezzell, an event attendee, said her children are delighted with their new presents. “She got this nice pink scooter. She was so excited to get it, explained Bezzell, of her daughter. “Cassius, he has a guitar. Kyson, my other son, he got a soccer ball. He loves to play soccer."

Lieutenant Billy Hursh of the Tulsa Police Department said the police academy recruits served a hands-on role. “They actually shopped through the toy department and picked out the toys themselves," he said.

In order to break down barriers between law enforcement and the community, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Council for Safe Neighborhoods.

“We’re sharing toys to all of the families in Tulsa,” said Catalina Gomez, a board member at the Council. “We’re very grateful to have this for the whole community."

Tysha Drew, another event attendee, saw it as an opportunity to connect her family with their Mexican heritage. "My kids, and my mom, and my sister-in-law, and my nephews. Tamales, we got tamales," she said.

The event also featured piñatas, food, and a dance competition.

Hursh said these kinds of events are a crucial part of an officer’s duty. “Relating to the community and establishing positive relationships with the community is just as important as every other service that we provide.” Hursh said.

He also said it’s important for recruits to supplement these events with academy curriculum.

“This kind of experience, actually getting to connect with members of the community, That's something we can't teach in the classroom."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

