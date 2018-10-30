Tulsa pays respects to Pittsburgh synagogue victims

President Donald Trump is preparing for a visit to Pittsburgh on Tuesday as the FBI investigates Saturday’s deadly synagogue shooting.

The accused murderer, Robert Bowers, had his bond revoked on Monday. He’s charged with 29 federal crimes for allegedly killing 11 people at Tree of Life Synagogue. If convicted, he could get the death penalty.

In Tulsa, the Mizel Jewish Day School remembered the victims of the tragedy and looked ahead to healing. Their fourth graders lit a memorial candle for the victims and took a picture holding a sign saying “We are with you Pittsburgh.”



There will be a local vigil for the victims on Tuesday at the synagogue near 15th Street and South Peoria Ave. It starts at 7 p.m.



