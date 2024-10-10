Broken Arrow pastor rides out Hurricane Milton on vacation at Disney World

TULSA, Okla. — Despite Hurricane Milton packing a punch, a Tulsa man decided he was going to wing it and go on vacation in Florida anyway.

Justin Graves, a pastor at Foundations Church in Broken Arrow, said his family made the best of it.

He went on vacation to Disney World with his daughter, but just 70 miles away, Hurricane Milton caused disaster.

NBC News reportedthat the storm hit Siesta Key, Florida, around 8:30 Wednesday night. 11 million people were at risk of flash floods.

But in Orlando, Graves said his family's fall break trip wasn't sabotaged at all.

"We went ahead and went for it and hoped for the best, and it kind of worked out ok. There weren't very many people at the park yesterday," said Graves.

Graves said he made a lot out of a troubling time for Florida.

"Man, we put on some ponchos, and we rode every ride we could possibly ride. We had a great trip," said Graves.

After Disney, he returned to his hotel room and safely rode out the storm.

"A little uneasiness from my daughter; it would wake us up a couple of times a night with our phones to be aware of flash flooding and to make sure that you're sheltering inside and staying put," he said.

To stay updated on Hurricane Milton, click here.

