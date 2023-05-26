Tulsa Parks' pools, splash pad opening for summer

TULSA, Okla. — Summer's here, and Tulsa Parks is opening its pools and splash pads for the season. The city's splash pads are open as of May 26, while pools will begin opening the first weekend in June.

Pool admission prices vary for each location and can be found on the Tulsa Parks website. Passes will be available for purchase at pool locations and range in price from $8-$20 for 10 visits.

Here is a list of the pools' regular hours:



Berry Pool, 5002 N. Wheeling Ave., Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Thursdays

Lacy Pool, 2134 N. Madison Pl., Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Tuesdays

Reed Pool, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., Wednesday – Monday, Noon to 6 p.m. Closed Tuesdays

Whiteside Pool, 4013 S. Pittsburg Ave., Wednesday – Monday, Noon to 6 p.m. Closed Tuesdays

McClure Pool, 7440 E. 7th St., Tuesday – Sunday, Noon to 6 p.m. Closed Mondays

A representative with Tulsa Parks said they are excited about Reed Park's pool renovation completion. They welcome guests to the 4,103 square-foot pool with new swim lanes and a 29-foot water slide. This pool also includes ADA-accessible entrances.

Tulsa Parks is hosting a Splash Bash June 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Reed Park's opening.

The city's splash pads and parks are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no admission fees. Parks and splash pads are at the following locations:



Owen Park, 560 N. Maybelle St.

Manion Park, 3003 E. 56th St.

Maxwell Park, 5151 E. Newton St.

Mohawk Park, 5701 E. 36th St. North

Ziegler Park, 3903 W. 4th St.

